The History of Greenland’s Mapping as Context and Counterpoint

A map dealer’s catalogue is not the first place you’d expect to be a locus of resistance. Even so, in the first 2026 catalogue from map dealer Neatline Maps, Kristoffer Damgaard curates a selection of Greenland-focused material, along with a ten-page history of the mapping and exploration of Greenland. “Understanding how Greenland was explored and mapped over time provides an important context for understanding why the present confrontation is so deeply unnecessary and wrong.” Thanks to Fred for the tip.

