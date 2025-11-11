Mapping the 2025 (and 2021) Canadian Election Results

Jacob Weinbren has mapped the results of the 2025 Canadian federal election at the polling station level, along with the 2021 results so that we can see how the vote changed. Any project of this kind is going to be insufficient along some axis: because it shows percentages rather than raw votes and is a geographical map, it doesn’t represent the number of votes cast very well, and tracking six parties is a lot for a choropleth map. But for the purposes of seeing the change in voting patterns from 2021 to 2025, it works: I can tell at a glance, for example, that reserves on the Prairies got more Liberal, and my own neck of the woods got a lot more Conservative. Direct link to map here.