Reimagining GIS

Linda Stevens says it’s time to move past GIS:

Since its inception, the evolution of GIS has often felt like forcing a square peg into a round hole. Over the years, the layer-based model has been stretched and modified to accommodate everything from long transaction editing to the intricate modeling of interconnected ecosystems.. Yet, as computing power grows, cloud resources expand, and database technologies advance, the limitations of a map- and layer-centric GIS have become increasingly evident.

The time has come to reimagine GIS—shifting towards a truly geographic-centric information system, one that fully embraces modern technology. It might go by a different name, and some may see it as unspecial, but I believe it has the potential to revolutionize how we approach data modeling.