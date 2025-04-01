Seafloor Features Mapped by Satellite

“Mapping the seafloor isn’t the SWOT mission’s primary purpose,” says the JPL , and yet the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite is being used for more than measuring sea surface height: those ocean surface topography measurements can be used to infer features on the seafloor. NASA Earth Observatory:

Because geologic features like seamounts and abyssal hills have more mass than their surroundings, they exert a slightly stronger gravitational pull that creates small, measurable bumps in the sea surface above them. These subtle gravity signatures help researchers predict the kind of seafloor feature that produced them.

[…] Through repeated observations, the satellite is sensitive enough to pick up these minute differences, with centimeter-level accuracy, in sea surface height caused by the features below. David Sandwell, a geophysicist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and his colleagues used a year’s worth of SWOT data to focus on seamounts, abyssal hills, and underwater continental margins, where continental crust meets oceanic crust.

[…] Areas of decreased gravity (purple) are affiliated with depressions on the seafloor, while areas of increased gravity (green) indicate the locations of more massive, elevated features.