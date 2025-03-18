Mapping the University of Chicago’s Expansion into Its Surrounding Neighbourhoods

The Chicago Maroon, the University of Chicago’s student newspaper, has posted a story map showing the university’s relationship with, and expansion into, the surrounding neighbourhoods. “As the University of Chicago has expanded its property footprint on the South Side, conflicting priorities, land use disputes, and racial tension have characterized a historically fraught ‘town and gown’ relationship with the surrounding neighborhoods. Setting the stage for others to follow, the University was the first higher education institution to embark on an urban renewal campaign of its kind, a topic University scholars and students have written on extensively.”

