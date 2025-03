Hanbyul Jo looks at map labels written in Hangul, the Korean alphabet, with a deep dive into whether it’s better to display the characters vertically, as in top-to-bottom like traditional Chinese, in certain circumstances. “I grew up consuming Hangul in a dominantly horizontal way. The idea that the readability of Hangul can be improved when written vertically was so foreign to me, whether it’s actually true or not.” [Lat × Long]

