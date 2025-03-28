Final Weekend for the Membership Drive

The Map Room’s membership drive is entering its final weekend, and while we’re getting awfully close to the goal of 22 paid members by the end of the month (i.e., Monday), we’re not quite there yet. If you’ve been thinking about it, now is the time to push it over the top.

For some context on why I’m running a membership drive, I’ve posted an essay to the Patreon on the economics of blogging: how the golden age of ad-supported blogging came to an end, the challenge of doing what I’m doing in the current blogging landscape, and the state of the map blogosphere.