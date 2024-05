Carl Sack, activist, cartographer, professor and NACIS stalwart, died last week of a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 41. Here is his memorial page. On Mastodon, Daniel Huffman wrote: “I will have more words about him later on, but for now I will say that Carl was a beloved educator and member of the NACIS community, and a valued friend. It’s still pretty hard to believe he’s gone.”

