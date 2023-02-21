An SF/Fantasy Map Roundup

Published on by Jonathan Crowe

In December Tor.com revealed the map for Martha Wells’s upcoming fantasy novel, Witch King, which comes out in May. The post includes both Rhys Davies’s map and Wells’s initial sketch: compare and contrast. Amazon (Canada/UK) | Bookshop

How often do Star Trek tie-in novels come with maps? John Jackson Miller’s Strange New Worlds novel, The High Country, which comes out today, includes maps of the low-technology world on which it is set; in Miller’s Twitter thread last month, he wondered whether his book was the first, but it turns out that a 2000 Deep Space Nine novel also had maps. Amazon (Canada/UK) | Bookshop

In my article about maps in science fiction I made reference to the maps in Kim Stanley Robinson’s 1993-1996 Mars trilogy. Mastodon user 65dBnoise decided those maps were “very few” and “very coarse”(he’s not wrong1) and made some higher resolution maps based on USGS topographical maps of Mars.

Notes

  1. But science fiction and fantasy maps, especially maps that are in-text rather than on the endpapers, have an upper limit on resolution due to the paper quality, especially if the future mass-market paperback edition has to be taken into consideration.