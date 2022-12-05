Satellite Observations of Ukraine’s Wheat Harvest

NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens

Satellite observations have made it possible to evaluate the success of Ukraine’s wheat and barley harvest, even in active war zones or occupied territories. NASA Earth Observatory reports that the harvest was, in the end, larger than expected: “At the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, some analysts cautioned that 20 to 30 percent of Ukraine’s winter crops might not be harvested at the end of the summer. However, NASA Harvest’s analysis indicates that 94 percent of the winter crop was harvested, including 88 percent of winter crops in areas not controlled by Ukraine.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...