The Bodleian Map Room Blog (no relation) has a nice look at some tactile maps for the visually impaired, with some interesting 20th-century examples of the form, such as 3D relief maps, a globe, and braille maps.

Previously: Tactile Maps, Modern and Historical; A 19th-Century Tactile Map.

