Another Onion Riff on Fantasy Novels and Maps

The Onion: Underwhelming Fantasy Novel Starts With Map Of Ohio. “Feeling let down to see a straightforward rendering of the Midwestern state, local reader Kyle Nuebart reported Friday that underwhelming fantasy novel Dayton Rising featured a map of Ohio in its opening pages.” I’m impressed that they went to the trouble of creating a fantasy map of Ohio to illustrate a one-joke article (admittedly, it’s a really good joke).

Previously: The Onion on Fantasy Maps.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...