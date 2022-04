TeleGeography’s Submarine Cable Map 2022 displays the world’s current undersea cable network, plus those under construction; its web page takes you through new projects region by region. It’s available for download (scroll to the bottom of the page) and purchase (though at $250 the paper version is just a bit pricey). [Maps Mania]

Previously: Undersea Cable Maps; Greg’s Cable Map.

