I got lost in the map of an imaginary country.

The Baedeker told me to look for the palace of government

and I found my great-grandmother

renouncing the head of a state that was never hers.

This is how “The Direction of Escape,” a poem by Sonya Taaffe published at online zine Not One of Us, begins. It is a poem very much about the current moment. Taaffe says, “The title is a line of Le Guin’s. The stories it contains are real.”

