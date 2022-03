WordTips maps Wordle scores. Using Twitter data—what, you thought someone couldn’t do something with all those Wordle results you keep tweeting out?—the word finding site looks at which countries, U.S. states, and cities are the best (and the worst) at the viral game. The country with the best average scores? Sweden. The U.S. state? North Dakota. The U.S. city? Saint Paul, Minnesota. You know, I’m sensing a trend there. [Toronto Star]

