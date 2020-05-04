How to Do Map Stuff: Links to Videos

Most of the videos from How to Do Map Stuff, the day-long series of livestreamed mapping workshops held last Wednesday, are now available on this YouTube playlist. (See Daniel Huffman’s tweet for links to the videos that weren’t streamed on YouTube.)
Previously: Map Talks Online, Past and Future.
Author: Jonathan Crowe
Jonathan Crowe blogs about maps at The Map Room. His nonfiction has been published by AE, The New York Review of Science Fiction, the Ottawa Citizen and Tor.com. His sf fanzine, Ecdysis, was a two-time Aurora Award finalist.
