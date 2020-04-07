Five Ways Maps Can Help Communities Respond to COVID-19

Este Geraghty, Esri’s chief medical officer, suggests five ways that maps can help communities respond to COVID-19. Very much in a GIS context: putting data on a map and letting users—officials in this case—make decisions based on that data.
